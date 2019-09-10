Amazing Timelapse Footage of a 30,000 Ton Bus Terminal Being Rotated 90 Degrees in Xiamen, China

In order to make way for a new high-speed rail, engineers in Xiamen, China figured out how to rotate an enormous bus terminal that weighs over 30,000 tons by 90 degrees (288 feet) around its circular center building. The entire process was captured in a fascinating timelapse. While this was not the primary goal of the project, it also set a Guinness World Record for the longest arc rotation.

A 30,000-ton bus terminal was rotated 90 degrees horizontally in Xiamen, China. The weight is equivalent to roughly 170 Boeing 747s.

China's infrastructure breaks world's record! A 30,000-ton bus terminal was rotated 90 degrees horizontally in China's Xiamen, setting a new Guinness World Record for the longest arc rotation of a pivoted building. #70YearsOn pic.twitter.com/qB9NkrC3RI — China News ????? (@Echinanews) September 6, 2019

via The Awesomer