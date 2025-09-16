Orchestra Performs 300 Years of Classical Music Compositions Over the Course of 18 Minutes

Musician Joshua Bell and the American Chamber Orchestra performed an amazing array of classical compositions spanning 300 years of the musical genre over the course of 18 minutes during the TED2025 conference in Vancouver.

In this gorgeous talk and performance, violinist Joshua Bell and the Chamber Orchestra of America play selections of classical music masterpieces ….sharing why this art form remains a singularly unifying force.

Included in this performance were selections from Vivaldi, Stradivari, Bach, Mozart, Beethoven, and Schubert. Also highlighted was a piece from modern composer Kevin Puts.

We’re going to play a little piece written just two years ago. I commissioned my friend in New York, one of my favorite living composers, Kevin Puts, to write me a piece called Earth. Kevin Puts his homage, or you might say his love letter to our precious planet.

Bell talked about the significance of music and how it is important for children to carry on the tradition of playing in an orchestra.

There’s not a greater gift you could give to a child than the gift of music. And I wish every child had an opportunity to play in an orchestra. …In an orchestra, a child learns about beauty and they learn how to listen to each other and to be part of something bigger than themselves.They learn discipline of course as well, but it’s fun.