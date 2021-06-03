300 Drones Take Off In Remarkable Sequence

Firefly Drone Shows of Detroit, Michigan captured remarkable footage of 300 of their Firefly drones taking off into the air in sequenced formation over the course of just a couple of minutes. Since this flight was successful, the company plans to develop entire light shows using 300 drones.

Firefly Drone Shows is adding more 300 drone formations! Here is a sneak peek at what we’ve been working on!

The company previously coordinated light shows using 100 and then 200 drones in sequence.

via Casey Neistat