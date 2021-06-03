300 Drones Take Off In Remarkable Sequence

@firefly_droneshows
Firefly Drone Shows of Detroit, Michigan captured remarkable footage of 300 of their Firefly drones taking off into the air in sequenced formation over the course of just a couple of minutes. Since this flight was successful, the company plans to develop entire light shows using 300 drones.
Firefly Drone Shows is adding more 300 drone formations! Here is a sneak peek at what we’ve been working on!
The company previously coordinated light shows using 100 and then 200 drones in sequence.
via Casey Neistat