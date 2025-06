A Fascinating Website Where You Can Watch Two Strangers Talk to Each Other for 30 Minutes

image via Alvin Chang

Data journalist Alvin Chang of The Pudding created “30 Minutes With a Stranger” a fascinating website where you can watch two strangers talk to each other for thirty minutes and see how the mood changes over the course of the conversation.

Watch hundreds of strangers talk for 30 minutes, and track how their moods change.

New project! What happens when strangers have to talk for 30 minutes? @alv9n.com's latest project tracks how their moods change as the conversation progresses.? pudding.cool/2025/06/hell… — The Pudding (@puddingviz.bsky.social) 2025-06-16T13:09:31.944Z