25 Common Bird Calls of the Central and Eastern US

Derek Sallmann of Badgerland Birding explained how to make the calls of common birds found throughout the Central and Eastern parts of the United States. Sallman named the bird, explained the expected sound, and then played a clip of the bird making the call.

Included in this list are the cardinal, blue jay, American goldfinch, hairy woodpecker, and barred owl, to name a few.