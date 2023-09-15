A 24 String Guitar With Rubberband Strings and Cardboard Bridges

Musician Bernth, who enjoys experimenting with musical instruments, attached three necks of six rubber band strings with cardboard bridges to his standard six-string acoustic-electric, making it a quadruple-neck guitar for his new song “Requiem”. Of those three necks, one was completely fretless. Bernth explained the sound he was going for.

There’s one acoustic neck, one fretless neck, and two electric necks. When I play behind the cardboard bridges, it sounds just like a pizzacato cello. These. improvised bridges allowed me to tune the rubber bands. The open rubber bands serve as my bass…each neck is tuned differently due to the bridge position.