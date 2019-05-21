A Flip Cup Fluid Art Tutorial Using 24 Paints Resulting in a Gorgeous Landscape of Cellular Color

The resident artist of Arts and Crafts Studio demonstrated the fascinating “Flip Cup” fluid art technique using a cup, acrylic paint, floetrol, and silicon oil.

The artist carefully layered 24 shades of acrylic paint into the cup, treated the canvas and then literally flipped the cup over. The paint immediately formed a gorgeous landscape of color while small cells formed inside each color, with an appearance quite reminiscent of the pattern upon a butterfly’s wing.