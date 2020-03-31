Laughing Squid

Playing the 20th Century Fox Theme While Frying Tofu

by

@juniperiz

##foryou ##foryoupage ##fyp ##soundon ##tofu

? Tofu intro – alexbecker68

Alex Becker quite expertly performed the distinctive bombastic 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox) theme by pressing the spatula into tofu that he was frying over a hot stove at the time.

He also attempted a chaotic version of it using a vacuum cleaner.

@juniperiz

##foryoupage ##fyp ##meme

? Originalton – alexbecker68

Here’s what the actual theme sounds like.

People had a lot of fun with the tofu intro, documenting their response, dancing, and even recreating it with other foods and surfaces.

@jacob.waitwhat

day 234 of quarantine, be like… ##20thcenturyfox?

? Tofu intro – alexbecker68

@innovative_asian

You asked me to dance.. so here you go. ???? ##duet with @juniperiz ##fyp ##foryoupage

? Tofu intro – alexbecker68

@jpilk_

How to burn your house down with a sponge and a stove ##foryou ##fyp ##sponge

? Tofu intro – alexbecker68

@smittys69

Stay tuned as I try to find the cute fit corona. ##celebratedoctors ##sidehustle ##distancedance ##fyp ##xyzbca ##foryoupage ##reallifeathome

? Tofu intro – alexbecker68


