Playing the 20th Century Fox Theme While Frying Tofu

Alex Becker quite expertly performed the distinctive bombastic 20th Century Studios (formerly 20th Century Fox) theme by pressing the spatula into tofu that he was frying over a hot stove at the time.

He also attempted a chaotic version of it using a vacuum cleaner.

Here’s what the actual theme sounds like.

People had a lot of fun with the tofu intro, documenting their response, dancing, and even recreating it with other foods and surfaces.