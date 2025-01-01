A Heartfelt ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’ Themed Album Cover Tribute to Celebrities Who Died in 2024
Art director Chris Barker, who previously put together a painstakingly curated montage of celebrities who died over the past nine years in the distinctive style of The Beatles‘ iconic album cover for Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart’s Club Band, created the same heartfelt tribute for those celebrities whom we sadly lost in 2024.
The tribute also included Burt, the saltwater crocodile who starred in Crocodile Dundee and Kabuso the Shiba Inu who inspired the Doge meme. Also appearing were the United Kingdom Conservative Party blue rosettes for a bit of political cheek. Barker spoke with Times Radio about his ongoing annual project.
via Neatorama