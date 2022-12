A Hilarious Compilation of News Bloopers From 2022

As they’ve done in previous years, News Be Funny has put together a hilarious compilation of some of the most amusing news bloopers that aired during 2022. Included in these funny segments is a Porta-Potty pileup, a big spelling error, the world’s largest potato, the world’s oldest dog, and Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee. There were also plenty of weather reports and a lot of on-air laughter.

