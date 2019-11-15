An Excitable Fire-Breathing Dragon Tries Take Part in Winter Activities in the 2019 John Lewis Christmas Ad

In the 2019 version of their wonderfully creative annual holiday adverts for British department store John Lewis, a little girl named Ava and her excitable pet dragon Edgar eagerly attempt to celebrate the holiday season in their small English town. Unfortunately, winter activities such as snowman building and ice skating, do not lend themselves kindly to a well-meaning but fire breathing dragon.

After accidentally burning down the giant Christmas tree in the town square despite a good amount of precaution taken, Edgar retreats behind a closed iron door. After a little bit of time goes by, he finally emerges at a community dinner with an item from Ava that readily accepts his newly controlled flame.

Our story this year is all about the magic of friendship and how one thoughtful gesture can make all the difference. Edgar’s excitement around the festive season can often lead to fiery consequences, but Ava sparks an idea for the perfect present to help him light up Christmas in his own special way.

The soundtrack to the advert was provided by Bastille with a cover of the 1985 power ballad “Can’t Fight This Feeling” by REO Speedwagon.

Thank you @bastilledan for soundtracking the story of Edgar with this year's song! #ExcitableEdgar pic.twitter.com/S8KbxVXbqS — John Lewis & Partners (@jlandpartners) November 14, 2019

The retailer partnered with gourmet grocery store Waitrose and Partners to bring Excitable Edgar to life.

You might see me popping up about the place, so thought I should introduce myself properly. I’m a dragon – a lovable one I hope – and I’m very excited about Christmas. So excited, that my full name is Excitable Edgar. As you’ll know if you’ve seen me in the Christmas advert, my attempts to spread warmth at this time of year are not always successful. But I’m always rescued by my best friend in the world, Ava.

The profits from the campaign will go to benefit Fair Share UK, a non-profit that seeks to feed those in need.