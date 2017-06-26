Laughing Squid

A 3-Year-Old Neapolitan Mastiff Named Martha Wins the 2017 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest

Martha, a gentle 3-year-old Neapolitan Mastiff rescue, stole the judges’ hearts at the Sonoma-Marin Fair and won the 2017 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest.

Congratulations to Martha, a 3-year-old Neopolitan Mastiff, who won over the 2017 World’s Ugliest Dog® Contest judges and the crowd last night with her drooling chops, excess skin and amazing wrinkles. Martha, who is being fostered by Shirley Dawn Zindler for the Dogwood Animal Rescue Group, takes home $1,500 and a monumental, 5-foot-tall trophy.

