A 3-Year-Old Neapolitan Mastiff Named Martha Wins the 2017 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest

Congratulations to Martha, a 3-year-old Neopolitan Mastiff, who won over the 2017 World’s Ugliest Dog® Contest judges and the crowd last night with her drooling chops, excess skin and amazing wrinkles. Martha, who is being fostered by Shirley Dawn Zindler for the Dogwood Animal Rescue Group, takes home $1,500 and a monumental, 5-foot-tall trophy.