2017 Bugatti Chiron Sets World Record for Going From 0 to 249mph and Back to 0 in 42 Seconds

Back in August, the 2017 Bugatti Chrion managed to set an incredible world record by going from zero to 249mph and then braking back to a standstill in only 42 seconds at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, Germany. That makes it the fastest car to pull off this achievement.

This is the fastest time ever reached and officially measured for this driving manoeuvre for a production vehicle throughout the world. The Chiron completed the manoeuvre in a distance of only 3.112 kilometres. This underscores the supercar’s unique position in the extreme performance range. The world record was set by Juan Pablo Montoya, winner of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, two-time winner of the Indy 500 and three-time winner of the 24 hours of Daytona. The 0-400-0 manoeuvre is the first step on the way to a new world speed record for production vehicles which Bugatti intends to set in 2018 and a further highlight in the success story of the Chiron.

Please note: The video shows the actual 0-400-0 run in real time, so it is 41.96 seconds long.