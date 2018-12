3GI, the hosts of the annual “Shrekfest”, asked their attendees to recreate scenes from Shrek in their own unique way. They received clips from over 200 people which were then edited together as Shrek Retold.

We got over 200 people to remake Shrek. This is it.

for those asking for the songhttps://t.co/Kl1LcCRvar — 3GI ? (@the3GI) November 16, 2018

