Twin Brothers Perform 20 Songs in a Single Minute

Twin brothers Pat and Sean Kelly hilariously mashed together a performance of 20 pop songs in a single minute, stating that this is what their respective brains are like at 3:59 AM. The talented pair sang vastly different songs alongside each other without missing a beat. And thoroughly proving their premise to be absolutely valid.

I dare you to try to fall back asleep

ChaoticCurl Crafts agreed as well.

Here are some more of their clever mashups.

via Boing Boing