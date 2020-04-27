Laughing Squid

Opening a Rusty Can of Spider-Man Pasta From 1995

by

Matt from the nostalgic site Dinosaur Dracula very bravely opened a rusty can of Spider-Man Pasta from 1995 just to find out what was inside. He shared what he found over a series of revealing Twitter posts. This rather disconcerting experiment revealed that canned food does indeed have an expiry date.

Today I opened a wildly corroded can of Spider-Man Pasta from 1995. Slide to see the results… if you dare. …I’m sorry, Peter. With old pasta comes great instability.


