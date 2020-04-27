Opening a Rusty Can of Spider-Man Pasta From 1995

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Matt from the nostalgic site Dinosaur Dracula very bravely opened a rusty can of Spider-Man Pasta from 1995 just to find out what was inside. He shared what he found over a series of revealing Twitter posts. This rather disconcerting experiment revealed that canned food does indeed have an expiry date.

Today I opened a wildly corroded can of Spider-Man Pasta from 1995. Slide to see the results… if you dare. …I’m sorry, Peter. With old pasta comes great instability.

Opening a wildly corroded can of Spider-Man Pasta from 1995: a thread. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/DW7w7ALMO4 — Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) April 16, 2020

I put the can opener to work, unsettled by the rust, but emboldened by the lack of noxious fumes. I turn the knob and wince, unable to rule out the possibility that the contents have mutated into something alive & malevolent. (2/5) pic.twitter.com/IBmJXBWZI2 — Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) April 16, 2020

They say tragedy plus time equals comedy, but there's nothing funny about 15 ounces of Spider-Man Pasta reduced to a rotted 3-ounce chunk. Recalling the fate of Jordy Verrill in Creepshow, I'm thankful for my rubber gloves. (3/5) pic.twitter.com/W5WqQ7wEHs — Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) April 16, 2020

I carefully remove the mass, which looks like a cross between Big Thunder Mountain and one of those Geonosian hives from Attack of the Clones. (4/5) pic.twitter.com/PIchW9mdMy — Dinosaur Dracula (@DinosaurDracula) April 16, 2020