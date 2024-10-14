The Prophetic 1993 AT&T ‘You Will’ Ad Campaign Accurately Predicted the Future of Technology

The incredibly prophetic 1993 AT&T “You Will” ad campaign, a series commercials directed by David Fincher with a voiceover by Tom Selleck, proved surprisingly accurate at predicting the future of technology in the coming years. The ad’s began with the sentence “Have you ever” and ended with “You Will. And the company that will bring it to you: AT&T”.

Seemed like AT&T predicted the future in 1993 within this campaign.

The ads included driving across the country without stopping for directions, paying tolls without slowing down, watching a movie when you want to, keeping an eye on your home when you’re not at home, and more.

All the applications in these ads that seem so prescient today were technologies that were being worked on at the time, but yet in place.