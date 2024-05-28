A Medley of Iconic Guitar Riffs From the 1990s by Year
British musician Bloxsy performed a creative medley of iconic guitar riffs from highly distinctive rock songs from the 1990s, playing each in order of the year released.
This is such a guitar oriented decade in music. More so than any other? This was a decade where different forms of alternative rock, grunge, punk and metal all crashed into the mainstream at the same time, when MTV was at its peak.
Included in this 13 minute video are songs from The Pixies, Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam, Nirvana, Rage Against the Machine, The Cure, Radiohead, Green Day, Sonic Youth, Blur, and many others.