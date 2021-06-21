Candid Interviews With Rock Stars at the 1985 MTV Video Music Awards Afterparty in New York City

The MTV Vault released inside footage of candid interviews with famous rock stars attending the 1985 MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in New York City. Among the performers interviewed were David Lee Roth, Joey Ramone, Rick James, Beastie Boys, Van Halen (with Sammy Hagar), and Run-D.M.C.

The 1985 VMAs After Party in New York City had it all: big hair, brash fashion, and the brightest stars.

The acts that were most talked about was Eddie Murphy’s uncensored routine and Tina Turner’s award.

via Digg