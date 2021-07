I Want My MTV Music Television In Stereo has put together a truly nostalgic 45 minute clip of unedited MTV footage from 1982, a time when the channel was dedicated solely to new music.

Included in this clip are the dulcet vocal stylings of VJ Mark Goodman, the classic Duran Duran song “Hungry Like the Wolf”, Pat Benatar‘s “Precious Time”, “Did It in a Minute” by Hall and Oates, and “Shock the Monkey” by Peter Gabriel, just to name a few.