Rhetty for History compiled a visual list of popular snack foods that were introduced in the United States during the 1980s, many of which have since been largely discontinued.

The 1980s was all about big hair, big music, big movies, and big trends. Snacks and foods in the 80s were the same way…This video will discuss some of the foods that helped shape the 80s. Some of these are still around and some of them are long gone.