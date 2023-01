Rhetty for History compiled a totally tubular list of popular fads from the 1980s, some of which are still available today. This list includes boom boxes, break dancing, Rubik’s Cube, Pac-Man, parachute pants, MTV, Swatch watches, and big hair.

he 1980s was a special decade especially for those that experienced it. there were many items that changed the world forever. Some of these may be long gone, but you never know when they’ll reappear. Just like the mullet, the decade will never truly die.