Popular Christmas Toys Introduced in the 1980s

Rhetty for History takes a look back at the top Christmas toys for kids that were introduced in the 1980s. This included models, action figures from Star Wars, He-Man and She-Ra , Transformers, and GI Joe. There was also Rainbow Brite, Teddy Ruxpin, Glo-Worm, Care Bears, Cabbage Patch Kids, the Walkman, and Rubik’s Cube.

