The Forgotten Toys of the 1970s

Commemorative listmaker Rhetty for History looked back on popular toys and games of the 1970s, noting that many have since been forgotten in the age of modern technology.

The 1970s had a lot of toys for kids to choose from and some of those have remained popular to this day. Other toys weren’t so lucky and some have been lost over time.

These toys and games include Weebles, Lite Bright, Wooly Willy, Raggedy Ann/Andy, and Hungry Hungry Hippos, to name a few. These games were from a far more simple time although one toy caused particular nightmares for kids and cats around the world, the Jack-in-the-Box.

What kid didn’t have a Mattel Jack in the Box toy? This might be the single reason why so many people seem to be scared of clowns. It was a perfect toy for those that wanted to scare the crap out of their cat or their younger siblings.