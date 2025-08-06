An Early Version of Cookie Monster Overindulges in a 1969 Commercial for Munchos Potato Chips

An early version of Cookie Monster, then known as Arnold, overindulged himself during a 1969 commercial for Frito-Lay Munchos Potato Chips, heartily consuming not only the chips but the bag as well. Fred, the Muppet Munchos spokesman, did his best to rein in Arnold without much luck.

A commercial made by Jim Henson in the 1960s for Frito-Lay’s “Munchos.

While still an early version of Cookie Monster, Arnold was quite a bit less scary than the one that came before him.

