Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Compilation of Batclimb Celebrity Window Cameos From the 1960s Batman TV Series

by at on

APennyW has created a compilation video of famous batclimbs from the 1960s Batman television series where celebrities appear out of a window and say something to Batman (Adam West) and Robin (Burt Ward) as they scale a building.

The famous Bat-Climb batclimb window cameos from the 1966-68 TV show Batman starring Adam West and Burt Ward, featuring all the guest stars who pop out of the window, Jerry Lewis, Sammy Davis Jr., Van Williams, Bruce Lee, Art Linkletter, Don Ho, Col. Klink, Lurch etc. all in order of airing!

Thanks Chip Beale!


Related Laughing Squid Posts









  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.