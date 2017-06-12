A Compilation of Batclimb Celebrity Window Cameos From the 1960s Batman TV Series

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

APennyW has created a compilation video of famous batclimbs from the 1960s Batman television series where celebrities appear out of a window and say something to Batman (Adam West) and Robin (Burt Ward) as they scale a building.

