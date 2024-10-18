A 1950s Audio Letter From a Candid Teenager to Her Parents Found in Garage Sale Wire Recorder

Animator Squid shared a very candid audio letter from a teenager to her parents from the 1950s that was found inside a Webster Chicago wire recorder that was purchased from a garage sale in the late 1990s/early aughts.

A letter recorded by a teenage girl in the 50s to her parents A garage-sale Webster-Chicago wire recorder contained this audio on one of its spools.

While the technology is antiquated and the girl’s verbiage is quite formal, the sentiment is ageless – why don’t you have empathy for me instead of telling me what to do?

