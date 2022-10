Musician Gives the 1946 Song ‘Noah’ by The Jubilaires a Modern Beat

Musician Angel Sacristia performed drums, guitar, and keyboard alongside the iconic 1946 appearance of The Jubilaires singing “Noah”, giving that very early rap song a modern 21st century beat.

1940s Hip/RnB music adding a 2020 Vibe. Music really connects past and present

Here’s another example of how The Jubilaires were the early voice of rap.

via Boing Boing