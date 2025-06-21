The 1943 DAF Mobile Raincoat – A Lightweight Three-Wheeled Vehicle That Could Fit Through a Doorway

The automotive channel Cool Ideas took a look at the 1943 DAF Mobile Raincoat, a petite and lightweight three-wheeled vehicle with a remarkable ability to go in reverse at 35 miles per hour and narrow enough to fit through a doorway.

The uniquely designed car was conceived and built by DAF co-founder Hub van Doorne during the Nazi occupation of The Netherlands as either escape car or a simple way to drive oneself into the house and out of the rain. After the war, the vehicle was donated to a circus and now sits at the DAF Museum in Eindhoven.

1943 DAF Mobile Raincoat was no ordinary wartime vehicle — it was a 330 lb three-wheeled clown car capable of reversing at 35 mph. Born under Nazi occupation and gasoline shortages, it was tiny enough to fit through a doorway and strange enough to confuse traffic, pedestrians, and physics alike.

