How News Photographs Were Transmitted in the 1930s Using New Wirephoto Technology

Charlie Dean Archives shared a dramatization showing how photographs were quickly sent to newspapers in the 1930s with the use of the newly available Wirephoto technology. News organizations around the world, as it only required a phone line to send an image remotely.
Now the latest miracle of news, gathering sending pictures by wire has lifted the curtain on a new era in newspaper history. Traveling almost as fast as the telephone story, wired photos now go across the continent with the speed of light.