How News Photographs Were Transmitted in the 1930s Using New Wirephoto Technology

Charlie Dean Archives shared a dramatization showing how photographs were quickly sent to newspapers in the 1930s with the use of the newly available Wirephoto technology. News organizations around the world, as it only required a phone line to send an image remotely.

Now the latest miracle of news, gathering sending pictures by wire has lifted the curtain on a new era in newspaper history. Traveling almost as fast as the telephone story, wired photos now go across the continent with the speed of light.

via The Kid Should See This