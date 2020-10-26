An Amazing High Definition AI Remaster of the Iconic 1929 ‘Silly Symphony’ Animation ‘The Skeleton Dance’

Video editor Adam Maciaszek has impressively remastered the iconic Silly Symphony animation entitled “The Skeleton Dance” from Walt Disney Studios into a 4K high definition version of the 1929 original. Maciaszek also used artificial intelligence to smooth out the choppiness and refine the resolution. He also suggests watching the remastered version at 2x speed.

This a remaster performed by human aided ai algorithms to not only upscale the resolution clear up detail and remove the intense flicker in the original 1929 classic.

Here’s the original animation from August 22, 1929.