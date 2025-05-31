The Rebellious History of 1920s Flappers

Harold Keaton of The 1920s Channel examined the colorful history behind the iconic Flappers of the Roaring Twenties, noting how this lifestyle emerged as a rebellion against the stiff styles of the Victorian and Edwardian eras.

The newly passed 19th Amendment, combined with jazz music that originated in the Black community, sparkly dresses, Prohibition, short haircuts, and a once-taboo dance style called the Charleston, inspired a new trend to emerge.

Flappers quintessentially represent the 1920s. This video is a basic overview of flappers, their origins, their lifestyle, and so on

Unfortunately, this lavish style was short-lived as the Stock Market Crash of 1929 and the Great Depression put an end to such luxuries.