Dedicated Father Captures 13 Years of His Daughter’s First Day of School From Kindergarten to Senior Year

In 2017, dedicated dad Kevin Scruggs shared a wonderful compilation of interviews he conducted with daughter Mackenzie on the first day of school from first grade through graduation. Two years later, he did the very same with his younger daughter Madison, starting with kindergarten and going through to her senior year and in doing so, showed how quickly time goes by.

A few years ago we launched the first video, this is my other daughter’s interviews but this goes from kindergarten through her senior year.