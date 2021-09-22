12 Relaxing Hours of Sleeping Sea Otters Bobbing In the Monterey Bay With Ambient Ocean Sounds

As part of “The Littoral Relaxocean” series, the Monterey Bay Aquarium (previously) has put together a wonderfully calming 12 hours of video that features the sight of adorable sleeping sea otters bobbing around in the Monterey Bay with the lulling ambient sounds of the Pacific Ocean in the background.

Press paws on your worries and settle in to twelve hours of relaxing ambient ocean sounds with a sleeping, resting and grooming raft of sea otters. Perfect for a second monitor, to sleep, study, work to!