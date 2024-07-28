Breaking Down the Ingenious Production of the Classic 10cc Song ‘I’m Not in Love’

Los Angeles composer and sound engineer Jon Mattox musically broke down the production of the classic 10cc song “I’m Not in Love”, noting each track individually and how they all came together to create a such a classic ballad. He particularly showcased how the vocal track had to be manipulated to achieve a specific effect.

The way they performed that vocal track is fascinating and pretty experimental because they had to take each on of those twelve notes and record it to yet another tape machine for the entire length of the song.

The second part of the breakdown spotlights the instruments used in the song.