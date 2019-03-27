A Wonderfully Forthright 108 Year Old Woman Talks About Her Life as a Business Owner in Victorian Europe

In 1977, British broadcaster Joan Shelton interviewed Florence Pannel, a wonderfully forthright 108 year old woman who opened up about what life was like for women during the Victorian era. Pannel owned a beauty business which she ran out of Paris and London, but she was the exception rather than the rule. Most women, according to Pannel, were either married or employed as teachers and nurses.

