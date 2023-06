100 Years of Prom Dresses by Decade

Glamour tells the visual story of 100 years of prom dresses by decade as part of their Evolution series. Each model steps out into the center of the screen and is dressed on camera, showcasing the style of the time and the not-necessarily pretty history behind proms.

Take a look back with us at the last century of prom dresses, from the drop-waist velvet dresses of the 1930s to the ultra-poofy dresses with over-the-top bows and ruffles from the ’80s…