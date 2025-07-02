A Powerful Mashup That Captures 100 Years in 100 Movies That Take Place in 1925 Through 2025

Filmmaker kaptainkristian (Kristian T. Williams) created a really powerful, somewhat dystopian mashup that encompasses 100 years in 100 movies over the course of eleven and a half minutes. While the subject of each movie ranged from 1925 to 2025, they weren’t necessarily filmed in that year, decade, or even century.

A look at the past century through a cinematic lens. …My only criterion was that each entry had to be set in a different year than it was filmed, with exceptions for 1984 (1984) and The Matrix (1999) since the actual year that both of those stories occur is unknown to the protagonists.

A full list of the movies used in this mashup can be found in the video description.