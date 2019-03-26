Laughing Squid

Hypnotic High Definition Footage of 100 Minutes on the A Train From Uptown Manhattan to a Queens Beach

Filmmaker Dj Hammers (previously) who enjoys capturing the subway trains in and around New York City captured hypnotic, high-definition footage of a 100 minute ride along 8th Avenue Express A train as seen from the operators point-of-view. The train started at 207th Street in Inwood, Manhattan and culminated at the beachside town of Rockaway Park, Queens, where the track runs in between water on both sides.

The A line of the New York City Subway provides express service between Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens. It has three southern branches; Lefferts Boulevard, Far Rockaway, and Rockaway Park. The branches that run to Far Rockaway and Rockaway Park are especially interesting, as they travel over a causeway and two bridges that traverse Jamaica Bay.

A Train Causeway

