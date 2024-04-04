100 Huskies Run Amok in a Chinese Mall After They Were Accidentally Released From a Pet Cafe

Shoppers at a Chinese mall in Shenzhen were surprised when a giant pack of around 100 friendly Siberian huskies was accidentally let loose from a pet cafe when someone left the door open. The dogs excitedly ran amok amongst the stores until the café’s owner and employees were able to corral the huskies back inside. No real damage was done, in fact the dogs seemed very happy to see their humans.

Staff immediately chased after the excited canines, and one female employee ushered some back into the cafe, while employee Huo scooped the rest up in his arms one by one. After a while, most of the huskies were found, leaving a few intrepid mutts still enjoying their fun. With a bit more effort, Huo eventually rounded them all up.

Husky Cafés Are Becoming Popular All Across Asia