100 Cuckoo Clocks Successively Chime in 100 Seconds

The Clock Shop in Montville, Queensland Australia has put together an only slightly cacophonous compilation of 100 cuckoo clocks successively chimining for 100 seconds. In other words, one cuckooing clock per second for a minute and 40 seconds.

From battery German cuckoo clocks to mechanical black forest cuckoo clock sound effects, this coo coo compilation will leave you cuckooing just like a cuckoo bird!

via Boing Boing