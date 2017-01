Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After reminiscing about the PBS Kids animated series Arthur with his band leader Jon Batiste, Late Show host Stephen Colbert took his midday nap and dreamed of being in the cartoon while Batiste, Ziggy Marley, and Chance the Rapper performed the show’s theme song.

