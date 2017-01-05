Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Why Toothpaste Ruins the Taste of Food and Drinks Like Orange Juice

by at on

Toothpaste can ruin the taste of food and drinks like orange juice, but while some people may assume it’s the minty flavor of the paste that does it, Simon Whistler explains what’s really at work in an episode of Today I Found Out.

You may think the reason toothpaste makes things like orange juice taste so awful is simply due to the common mint flavor of toothpaste clashing with other flavors, but this isn’t actually what’s going on here. The real culprit is thought to be two compounds almost universally added to toothpastes -sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium lauryl ether sulfate, which are anionic surfactants, meaning they lower the surface tension of water.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.