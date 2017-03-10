Volkswagen Pranks Norwegians With a Passat Pulling a Trailer Driving in Reverse at High Speeds

Volkswagen filmed an amusing commercial, to promote their automatic “trailer assist” feature, where they pranked unsuspecting Norwegians by making it look like a Passat was driving a white trailer in reverse at high speeds through parking lots, roundabouts, and intersections. They pulled off the prank by building a fake trailer, with one way see through walls, around small car that was cut in half. A stunt driver maneuvered the trailer through town while communicating with another individual driving the actual Passat.

via reddit