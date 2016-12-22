Laughing Squid

US Postal Service Introduces a Christmas Tree Ornament That Displays Package Tracking Updates

The United States Postal Service has introduced The Most Wonderful Ornament, a festive connected device designed to track holiday packages. The ornament displays tracking updates like when the package arrives and even when the box is opened using a colored display.

This season, we’re introducing an innovative way to experience the joy of gift giving. The Most Wonderful Ornament™ kit from United States Postal Service® tracks your Domestic Priority Mail® holiday package from your tree or desk. You’ll know when your package has been sent, delivered and—for the first time ever—opened by the recipient.

