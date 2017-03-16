Tim Conway Slays the Carol Burnett Show Cast With Hilariously Deadpan Stories About Elephants

In a hilarious outtake from the iconic Carol Burnett Show, the incomparable Tim Conway absolutely slayed his fellow castmates with funny stories about circus elephants during a “Mama’s Family” sketch. The stories were delivered straight-faced and in the most deadpan manner, a unique ability for which he was very well known.

The legendary “Intercom” sketch, featuring Conway’s incredible style of comedy.

