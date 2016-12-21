Laughing Squid

The World’s Smallest Snowman Stands at Just Under Three Microns Tall

A truly teeny tiny snowman has been created using three 0.9 micron silica spheres, a face carved with an ion beam, and with arms and a nose made of platinum. The image was created at Western University in Ontario, Canada using electron beam lithography.

