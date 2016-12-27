Laughing Squid

The Untold Story of Legendary Sith Lord Darth Vader

Kat Rosenfield and Scott Harris of Looper have gathered their information and released the untold story of the legendary Sith Lord Darth Vader from Star Wars. They provide information on the five men it took to play Vader, how the voice was a secret, how Vader had an apprentice, and more.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, a legendary Sith Lord was born from the ashes of the defeated, disgraced young Anakin Skywalker. Darth Vader was—and is!— the most legendary villain in the Star Wars universe; there are few alive who don’t know his name. But how well do you really know the onetime Jedi who became the Dark Side’s most powerful asset? Here we have his untold story. (read more)

