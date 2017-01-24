Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

The Rosetta Wearable Disk, A Smart Pendant That Holds an Archive of Many of the World’s Languages

by at on

The Long Now Foundation, the brilliant minds behind the Rosetta Project, a language archive inspired by the Rosetta Stone, has created the Rosetta Wearable Disk. While this pendant-sized disk is much smaller than the first edition, it contains much of the same valuable information. A limited, numbered edition Wearable Rosetta Disk is currently available in exchange for a donation to The Long Now Foundation consisting of $1,000 or more.

After three and a half years of research and development, we are delighted to announce the release of our first Rosetta Wearable Disk. This version of the Rosetta Disk uses a similar manufacturing process as the first edition of the Rosetta Disk, with the resulting archive microscopically formed in nickel and readable with optical magnification. The main difference is that the final archive is about 2 centimeters in diameter, making it a size that can be comfortably worn on the human body. The contents are in keeping with the original Rosetta Disk in that they represent many of the world’s human languages. The language contents are also parallel, that is, the same information for each language.

Rosetta_Wearable_Spiral_Graphic_Side

Rosetta_Wearable_and_Rosetta_V1_Disk

Rosetta_Wearable_Archive_Side

via Smithsonian Magazine

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.