The Rosetta Wearable Disk, A Smart Pendant That Holds an Archive of Many of the World’s Languages

The Long Now Foundation, the brilliant minds behind the Rosetta Project, a language archive inspired by the Rosetta Stone, has created the Rosetta Wearable Disk. While this pendant-sized disk is much smaller than the first edition, it contains much of the same valuable information. A limited, numbered edition Wearable Rosetta Disk is currently available in exchange for a donation to The Long Now Foundation consisting of $1,000 or more.

After three and a half years of research and development, we are delighted to announce the release of our first Rosetta Wearable Disk. This version of the Rosetta Disk uses a similar manufacturing process as the first edition of the Rosetta Disk, with the resulting archive microscopically formed in nickel and readable with optical magnification. The main difference is that the final archive is about 2 centimeters in diameter, making it a size that can be comfortably worn on the human body. The contents are in keeping with the original Rosetta Disk in that they represent many of the world’s human languages. The language contents are also parallel, that is, the same information for each language.