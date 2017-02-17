Laughing Squid

The Lazy Origins of the Phrase ‘Couch Potato’

The phrase “couch potato” is used to mean a lazy person, and it was first coined in 1976 after it was used as an offhand comment between friends Tom lacino and Robert Armstrong. Simon Whistler of Today I Found Out explains the origin of the term and the surprising legal battle around it.

If you want to call someone lazy, a time-honoured way to do so would be to call them a “couch potato”. But why is it we compare lazy people to potatoes and why on Earth did some random guy own the trademark rights to such a silly sounding expression?

